Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Lowered to $75.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Popular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.87. Popular has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Popular by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.