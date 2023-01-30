Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Lowered to $75.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Popular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.
Popular Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.87. Popular has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58.
Popular Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Popular by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Popular Company Profile
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
