Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.80.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.87. Popular has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $95.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Popular will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Popular by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after purchasing an additional 262,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Popular by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 869,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,849,000 after purchasing an additional 87,038 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Popular by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 817,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,943,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Articles

