PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,083,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 2,592,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 254.8 days.

PointsBet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBTHF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733. PointsBet has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

PointsBet Company Profile

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

