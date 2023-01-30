Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Plug Power to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.57.

Plug Power stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Plug Power by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,593 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 44,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

