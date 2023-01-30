Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) versus WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Critical Review

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Playtika and WeTrade Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 8 2 0 2.20 WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Playtika currently has a consensus price target of $15.96, suggesting a potential upside of 55.42%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.58 billion 1.44 $308.50 million $0.71 14.46 WeTrade Group $14.38 million 4.07 $5.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares Playtika and WeTrade Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than WeTrade Group.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and WeTrade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 11.02% -130.35% 9.92% WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Playtika beats WeTrade Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

