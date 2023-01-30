PLATINCOIN Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $511,998.83 and $3,273.44 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00397537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.33 or 0.27904158 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00596322 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 727,320,383 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 727,296,214.42161 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.11101937 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,882.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

