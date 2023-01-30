Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Tops $85.31 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $85.31 million and approximately $63,693.83 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00195182 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00071608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00044695 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

