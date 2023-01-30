Piper Sandler Raises Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $300.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INSP. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.43.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $253.24 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $272.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -138.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.51 and a 200 day moving average of $214.01.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,776 shares of company stock worth $14,328,270. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

