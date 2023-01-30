Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Raised by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.39.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.85. 729,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $200.09 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

