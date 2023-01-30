Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $559,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.81. 2,382,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $250.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

