PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 73,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 59,290 shares.The stock last traded at $49.82 and had previously closed at $49.85.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

