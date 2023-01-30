Phoenix Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.7% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

