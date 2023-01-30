Phoenix Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.11.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.55 on Monday, reaching $308.30. 255,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.85. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.