Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 2,210 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 2.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 66.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

