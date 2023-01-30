Phoenix Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,555,000 after buying an additional 101,085 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,898,000 after buying an additional 239,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after buying an additional 279,243 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,638,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after purchasing an additional 115,138 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.72. The company had a trading volume of 121,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,647. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

