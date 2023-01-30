Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $440,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,184.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,184.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 109,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,164 and have sold 560,244 shares valued at $23,892,552. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $2.84 on Monday, hitting $58.53. 5,345,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,105,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $217.49. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.