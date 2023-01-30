Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $273,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,229 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Garmin were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 403.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.32. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $129.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

