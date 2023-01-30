Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,449 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Twilio by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio Stock Down 3.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

NYSE TWLO traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 678,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $233.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

