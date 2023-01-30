Philcoin Price Down 10% Over Last Week (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and $76,518.54 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Philcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00395671 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.89 or 0.27773211 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00595508 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Philcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.