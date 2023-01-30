Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $13.84

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $14.25. Pharming Group shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 295 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $913.92 million, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

