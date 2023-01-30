Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,902 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.71. 11,537,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,219,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $245.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

