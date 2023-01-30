Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,210 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 59,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,807,000 after purchasing an additional 74,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,537,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,219,863. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $245.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

