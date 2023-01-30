Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells $115,520.00 in Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,462,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 43,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $130,290.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 41,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $125,460.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 40,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $122,310.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,628 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $44,176.56.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 36,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $110,160.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 900 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $2,700.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,003 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $36,129.03.

On Thursday, January 5th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $65,575.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $57,350.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 2,100 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $7,875.00.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PVL remained flat at $3.06 on Monday. 408,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.12 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 17.75%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

