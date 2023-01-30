Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$39.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.22.

Several research firms have commented on PKI. Desjardins cut their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

PKI stock opened at C$31.55 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$24.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, Director James Pantelidis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.90 per share, with a total value of C$77,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,828 shares in the company, valued at C$6,988,545.20. In related news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.90 per share, with a total value of C$77,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,988,545.20. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $376,827.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

