Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Increased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 182.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.8% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,580 shares of company stock worth $48,452,938. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,269. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.