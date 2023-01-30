P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

Shares of PTSI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,474. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $646.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 23.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 25.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the third quarter valued at $111,000. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

