P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Shares of PTSI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,474. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $646.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.32.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.
