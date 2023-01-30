Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Purchases £21,550.95 in Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating) insider Stephen Charles Diggle bought 143,673 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £21,550.95 ($26,681.87).

On Friday, November 11th, Stephen Charles Diggle bought 50,000 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,142.75).

Shares of OBD stock opened at GBX 15.55 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £22.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.13. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10.98 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 33 ($0.41).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

