Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.70) million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

