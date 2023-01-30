Osmosis Tops 1-Day Volume of $29.65 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $470.32 million and approximately $29.65 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00004199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00395671 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.89 or 0.27773211 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00595508 BTC.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software."

