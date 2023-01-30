O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.21.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $15.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $786.41. 50,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,394. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $828.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.94.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,464. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

