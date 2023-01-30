Orbler Price Reaches $5.76 on Top Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $5.76 or 0.00024353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $1.55 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

