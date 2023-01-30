Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,343,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 145,353 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $448,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $236,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.98. 852,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $90.49.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.