Optimism Price Tops $2.16 on Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00009345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market cap of $464.01 million and approximately $300.30 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002808 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00395595 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,452.40 or 0.27767874 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00581058 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
