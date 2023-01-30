Oppenheimer Raises National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $54.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

