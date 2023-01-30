Ontology Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000912 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $185.04 million and approximately $21.95 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.03 or 0.06833645 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00089692 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00028634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00057405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

