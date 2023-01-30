Ontology Gas Hits 1-Day Volume of $27.61 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $104.78 million and approximately $27.61 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,353,071 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

