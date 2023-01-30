OmniaVerse Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $383,208.23 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00400555 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.22 or 0.28116010 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00585163 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000144 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

