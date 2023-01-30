Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 990 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,139,000 after acquiring an additional 631,426 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in 3M by 54.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,093,000 after purchasing an additional 452,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,856,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.87. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $169.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.