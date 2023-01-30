Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 4,323 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. American National Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,015. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

