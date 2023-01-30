Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.19. 481,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,802. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

