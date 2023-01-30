Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 59,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,807,000 after purchasing an additional 74,362 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 26,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 529,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.81. 8,392,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,054,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $245.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.