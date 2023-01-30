Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $165.62. 223,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,418. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $132.00 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day moving average of $153.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

