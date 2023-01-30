Occidental Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.08. 1,242,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,809. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

