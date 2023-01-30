Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Tobam purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 763.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.65. 359,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.79. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.