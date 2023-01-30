Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 932 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Target by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 42,944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $437,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Target by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Target by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

TGT traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.