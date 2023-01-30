Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

OSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $233,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,063,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $233,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,619 shares in the company, valued at $13,063,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,625. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.28 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.