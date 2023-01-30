NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $51.37 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market cap of $338.76 million and $85,772.97 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for $51.37 or 0.00216864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00049944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029274 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018310 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,689.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 50.20077171 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $83,823.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

