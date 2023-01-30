Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Down 24.0% in January

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 8,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,454. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.00. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.67%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

