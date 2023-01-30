Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $7.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NU from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $4.37 on Monday. NU has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NU will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 190,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,661 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413,836 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

