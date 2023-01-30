Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Stock Performance
Novartis stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.28. 521,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
- GE Healthcare Technology: Speculating On Dividends
- Grab Shares Are Suddenly On Track To Double
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.