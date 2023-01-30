Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.28. 521,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Novartis

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.